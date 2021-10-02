3,000 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,175,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.53.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

