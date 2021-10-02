33,803 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.