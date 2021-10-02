$347.66 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $347.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.43 million to $349.67 million. Vonage posted sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. 1,298,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,589. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

