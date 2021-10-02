411 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in NovoCure by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NovoCure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,008,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NovoCure by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.88. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,321.74 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

