42,161 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $7,574,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 1,397.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 242,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $11.95 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

