$425.19 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $425.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.50 million. Cable One posted sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.63 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cable One by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $32.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,845.13. 35,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,974.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

