449,112 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 449,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,510,000. Apple makes up 5.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 534,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

