4,540 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

NYSE UHS opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

