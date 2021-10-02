500,000 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.06% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THMA. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $240,000.

THMA remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. 29,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

