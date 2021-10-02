675,416 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for 2.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 3.88% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 495,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of FCG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $17.40.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

