$702.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, reaching $210.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,434. IDEX has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in IDEX by 11.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in IDEX by 9.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

