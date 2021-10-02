7,576 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

JAMF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

