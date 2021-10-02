8,061 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

