8,154 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

