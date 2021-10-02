88,948 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 88,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,877,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,275,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68.

