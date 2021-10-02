$917.13 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $917.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $945.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $107.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

