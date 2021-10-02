A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

