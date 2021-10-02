A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. A-Mark Precious Metals traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $152,921.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
