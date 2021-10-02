Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

