ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,976. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.