ACoconut (AC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,693.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $613,375.80 and approximately $81,693.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

