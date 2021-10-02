Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 1,690.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $25.40 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

