Adevinta ASA’s (ADEVF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

