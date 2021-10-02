ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. ADiTx Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, analysts anticipate that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

