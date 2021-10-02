ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Friday. ADM Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

