ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Issues Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON ADME opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Friday. ADM Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.21.
About ADM Energy
