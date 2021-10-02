Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE WMS opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.