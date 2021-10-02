Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 5.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

