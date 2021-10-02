Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,302 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

ISBC stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

