Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

