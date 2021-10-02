Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,079.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

