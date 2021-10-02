Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Angi by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 811,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

