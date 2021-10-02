Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,054 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,851 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

