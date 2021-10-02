Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,779 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI opened at $70.15 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.