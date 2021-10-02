Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after acquiring an additional 176,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.551 dividend. This is an increase from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

