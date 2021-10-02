Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

