Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,824 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

