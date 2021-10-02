Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,574,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $104.22 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

