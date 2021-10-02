Advisor Partners LLC Has $822,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after buying an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after buying an additional 1,351,958 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

