Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

