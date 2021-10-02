Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 416 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,433,390 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

