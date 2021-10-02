Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Appian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Appian by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

APPN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.