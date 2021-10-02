Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

