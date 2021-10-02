Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

