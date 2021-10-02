Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after buying an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

GILD stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

