Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,796 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

