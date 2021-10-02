Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,228 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

