Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

