Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPMCF remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Africa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

