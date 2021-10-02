ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGESY opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.