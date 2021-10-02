Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

