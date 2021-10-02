AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGFMF. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.04.

AGFMF stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

